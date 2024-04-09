Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.76. 260,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 951,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Gogo Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harris N. Williams bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,850,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $14,655,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 997,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 917,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

