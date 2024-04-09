Graphene Investments SAS Boosts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Graphene Investments SAS raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,039 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after buying an additional 5,513,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,060,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,331,000 after buying an additional 406,769 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

