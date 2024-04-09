Graphene Investments SAS Buys Shares of 19,300 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RGA stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.28. 460,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

