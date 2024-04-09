Graphene Investments SAS Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

