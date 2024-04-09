Graphene Investments SAS Sells 1,000 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graphene Investments SAS decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $696.76. 380,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.22. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

