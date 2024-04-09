Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Raised to $63.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GBX. Stephens boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

GBX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 34,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

