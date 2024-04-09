Greylin Investment Management Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,403,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,245,000 after purchasing an additional 710,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.90. 477,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

