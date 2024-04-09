Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $319,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.79. 114,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total value of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.72, for a total transaction of $1,312,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,130 shares of company stock worth $24,825,408 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

