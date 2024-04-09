Greylin Investment Management Inc Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NYSE HP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 257,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

