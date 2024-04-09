Greylin Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 88.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 28.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,546,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 339,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN remained flat at $18.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 439,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

