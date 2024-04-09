GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GXO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.