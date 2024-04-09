Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hallador Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 128,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 809,238 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

