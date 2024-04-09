Halma (LON:HLMA) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,650 ($33.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,425 ($30.69). Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Halma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Halma Trading Up 1.9 %

About Halma

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,292 ($29.01) on Tuesday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.91). The firm has a market cap of £8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,630.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.