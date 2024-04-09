Halma (LON:HLMA) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,650 ($33.54) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,425 ($30.69). Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
