Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,000. BlackRock accounts for about 1.2% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $803.90. 798,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,683. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $808.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $749.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.