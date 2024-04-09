Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $5.41 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after acquiring an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

