Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KRE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,437,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.