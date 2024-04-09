Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases New Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 430,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.98% of Horizon Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

