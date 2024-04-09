Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 18,448 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.25. 514,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,793. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

