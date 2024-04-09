Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 208,757 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.5% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co owned 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,658 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

