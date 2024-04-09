Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 28,462 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. 6,702,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,986. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

