Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes $1.44 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.03. The stock had a trading volume of 847,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

