Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes $4.95 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,438. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

