Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 920.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after buying an additional 195,628 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. 9,652,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,151. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

