Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 675,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 159,261 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $33.36.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 541,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,556 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 133.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,680 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 240,131 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

