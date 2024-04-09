HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

