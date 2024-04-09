HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $786.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

