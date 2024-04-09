HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

DE stock opened at $410.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.