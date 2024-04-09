HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

FNDF opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

