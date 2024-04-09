HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLYFree Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,552,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 193,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period.

RLY stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

