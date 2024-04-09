HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVY. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 326.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of CVY opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

