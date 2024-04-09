HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in State Street by 51.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.