HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

