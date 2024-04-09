HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after buying an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MetLife by 806.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after buying an additional 1,429,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.