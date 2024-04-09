HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

