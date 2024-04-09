HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Insider Sells $2,437,548.94 in Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Saravanos sold 20,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $2,437,548.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Saravanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Anthony Saravanos sold 3,160 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $363,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of HCI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.37. 88,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

