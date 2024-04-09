HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,771,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,220 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.31% of HDFC Bank worth $386,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

