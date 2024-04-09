Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 264,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heartland Express by 99.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.