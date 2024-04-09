Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $4.60 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.64. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3,038,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.