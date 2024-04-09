Hedera Price Hits $0.11 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $71.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00068363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,455 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,454.543 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10826405 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $75,101,579.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.