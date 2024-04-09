HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $215.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Get HEICO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HEI

HEICO Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $188.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.24. HEICO has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. HEICO’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.