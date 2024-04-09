Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy comprises about 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Helen of Troy worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

HELE traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.20. 102,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

