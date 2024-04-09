Hemington Wealth Management Buys Shares of 38,582 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. 89,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,852. The company has a market cap of $718.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

