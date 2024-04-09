Hemington Wealth Management Buys Shares of 820 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.55.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $240.70. 1,238,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

