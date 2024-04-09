Hemington Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. 8,042,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

