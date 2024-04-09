Hemington Wealth Management Has $382,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $169.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,712. The firm has a market cap of $300.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

