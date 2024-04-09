Hemington Wealth Management Has $782,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,529 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,182 shares of company stock worth $9,809,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $718.25. The company had a trading volume of 883,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,331. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The firm has a market cap of $318.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $728.77 and a 200-day moving average of $651.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

