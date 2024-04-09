Hemington Wealth Management Invests $207,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.57. 2,735,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $559.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

