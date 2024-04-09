Hemington Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 593 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.29. 588,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.25 and a 200 day moving average of $440.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

