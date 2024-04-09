Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 653,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,328. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.