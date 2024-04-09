Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Hemington Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,386,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 242,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

